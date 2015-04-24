Will Ole Miss and USM renew their football rivalry?

When it comes to a possible renewal of the Southern Miss-Ole Miss rivalry in basketball or football....it doesn't look... especially when it comes to football.



Ole Miss athletic director admitted that he's had some talks with Southern Miss about a possible basketball series with the Golden Eagles but nothing has materialized.



Bjork said, "We've had some conversations around basketball. Some things aren't working out yet on that front. Football...not on our immediate range plans. We're pretty much scheduled out with our home and home Power Five games or a neutral site game. So, we don't have a lot of flexibility to go on the road."



1984 was the last time Ole Miss and Southern Miss met on the football turf. The Golden Eagles had beaten Ole Miss in six of their last eight games.



Before last season, Southern Miss and Mississippi State had not hooked up in a football game since the 1990 season.



That all changed in 2014 when Mississippi State beat the Golden Eagles in Starkville to open the season.



The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles will clash again in 2015 in Hattiesburg to open the new season on September 5th at M.M. Roberts Stadium.



