St. Stanislaus pulled out 5-1 win over Forrest County AHS in Class 4A playoffs

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

St. Stanislaus is loaded with talent beginning with an outstanding pitching staff.  The Rockachaws received another outstanding performance on the mound from senior Jonathan Artigues.  He would pitch a complete game, gave up 6 hits with 7 strikeouts helping lead St. Stanislaus past a feisty Forrest County AHS Aggie team 5-1.

Rockachaws catcher Luke Logan stood tall behind home plate.  The 6-0, 225 pound senior threw out 3 Aggie runners attempting to steal.

On another attempted steal by Forrest County AHS with runners on first and third, St. Stanislaus pitcher Artigues tossed the ball to second-baseman Noah Nicaud, he rifled the ball to home plate where Logan applied the tag to get the Rockachaws out of a jam in the bottom of the second.

The Aggies would score a run when the ball got past Logan in the second to take a 1-0 lead.

Forrest County AHS senior pitcher Kyle Coleman kept the Rockachaws bats silent through 4 innings.  St. Stanislaus had only one infield hit. In the bottom of the fifth with one out, Adam Guillot ripped a double to right-center field.  Chase Rhodes followed with a sacrifice fly ball to deep center field, Guillot raced home with the typing run.

Rockachaws pitcher Artigues followed with a single through the left side of the infield placed runners on first and third.

On a strikeout, the Aggies catcher threw to first base, he was safe and Greer Holston who had walked raced home with the go ahead run 2-1 Rockachaws.

Nick Bulot hit the ball to the Aggies third baseman, the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag, he was save and on the play two more Rockachaws raced home and that would do it for St. Stanislaus in game one... a 5-1 victory.

Game two is set for 6 p.m. tomorrow at Forrest County AHS.  St. Stanisalus will send their ace, Greer Holston on the mound and will try to sweep the best-of-three series.

