#1 LSU beat #2 Texas A&M 4-3 Thursday in a baseball thriller in Baton Rouge

LSU (36-6, 13-5 SEC) and Texas A&M (36-6, 12-6 SEC) fought it out for 9 innings on Thursday at Alex Box Stadium.



The Aggies grabbed a 2-0 lead on Tigers starting pitcher Jared Poche after two innings. He settled down and didn't give up another run and was relieved by Parker Bugg to start the 7th inning.



LSU tied the game and led 3-2 in the the 7th when Mark Laird hit the ball to Texas A&M pitcher Ty Scholottman with Tigers on first and third. Scholottman tried getting the 3rd out by throwing the ball to second base. His throw was off target and Fraly raced home to give LSU the lead.



Texas A&M tied the game in the top of the ninth. J.B. Moss hit a triple to left-center field off LSU closer Jesse Stallings. Logan Nottebrok stepped up to the plate and singled home Moss to tie the game.



LSU would pull out the victory in the bottom of the ninth. Jared Foster singled with one out and raced down to second base on a wild pitch. Danny Zardon singled home Foster leading the Tigers to a winning celebration.



Game two takes the spotlight 7 p.m. Friday.



Coach Paul Mainieri will send Tigers freshman sensation Alex Lange (7-0, 1.40 ERA) on the mound and Texas A&M will go with Ryan Hendrix (3-0, 1.40). It should be another exciting clash between two outstanding baseball teams.



