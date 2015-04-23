Biloxi Shuckers received another strong pitching performance in 5-1 win over Suns

When you look at the statistics from the Biloxi Shuckers pitching staff on their trip to Jacksonville, you have to be impressed. The Shuckers starting pitchers have given up only four runs and 12 hits in four games and carry a 1.64 earned run average leading Biloxi past Jacksonville 5-1.



In five innings, 23-year-old Hobbs Johnson surrendered only one hit and threw only 16 pitches in the first two innings. The Rocky Mountain, North Carolina native tossed six strikeouts, 2 walks and was pulled after throwing 73 pitches.



Johnson received assistance from his teammates. Nick Ramirez continues to display power at the plate for Biloxi (8-5). In the third inning he belted a three-run home run, his fourth of the season and is tied with Adam Brett Walker II for the most home runs in the Southern League this season. Ramirez went 2 for 4 at the plate.



Yadiel Rivera smacked a single in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and had an RBI and scored a run.



Orlando Arcia went 3 for 4, had one RBI and scored a run. He extended his on-base streak to 13 games. Michael Reed hit safely in 1 of 4 trips to the plate and had an RBI. Reed has been on-base in 10 consecutive games, thanks to a single in the seventh inning.



Damien Magnifico pitched a perfect sixth inning in relief of Johnson and Tanner Poppe who got the Shuckers out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Poppe induced a 1-2-3 double play to shut down the Suns threat.



The Shuckers have 6-0 when games have gone a full, nine innings.



Right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will be on the mound for Biloxi tomorrow night at 6:05. Jacksonville will counter with Matt Tomshaw (0-1, 2.70).



