Program marks 50th anniversary of desegregation in Biloxi public schools

The Biloxi Visitors Center was the site for a reflection on history Thursday night. A large crowd was on hand to recognize the 50th anniversary of the desegregation of Biloxi public schools.

In 1964, Dr. Gilbert Mason brought a lawsuit against the Biloxi School District, demanding the district abide by the historic Brown v. Board of Education ruling of 1954, and end segregation.

Thursday's program included a panel discussion with some of the students who were among the first to attend the previously all-white elementary and high schools.

"We looked around. I looked around, and I looked at the white people, and there wasn't that many black people," Janice Brooks said.

"They would let me practice with the band, but I couldn't travel with the band, because they couldn't ensure my safety, so that was defeating," said Jerry Black.

The program included a question and answer session with members of the panel.

