Waveland leaders buy in to tiny house concept

It's a Coast woman's dream come true to have a place to call home in Waveland again. Hurricane Katrina destroyed the Parsons' home nearly 10 years ago. The national TV show "Tiny House Nation" recently made the family's wish a reality by building them a new home.

It's a tiny house, but as WLOX News found out, Waveland city leaders now see the tiny house concept as a way to recapture its financially important second home market.

"If I had any doubts before about living in a small space, they are gone now," said Pye Parson.

Parson loves her new one bedroom, one bath and a loft home near the beach in Waveland.

"I think seeing would be believing, because once you're in it, you can't help but fall in love with it. It's really cute, and I think it's the wave of the future," explained Parson.

Ironically, the tiny house project almost never got off the ground. You see, when the Parsons and the show first applied for a building permit, they were told the 575 square foot house didn't meet the city's new zoning requirements.

"We were required to have a house where the frontage is half the size of the lot, and we have a pretty nice size lot, so we would have had to build a house 100 feet across the front," said Parson.

In the end, city planning and zoning commissioners granted the Parsons the variance needed to build the tiny house. The mayor sees it as a viable option to bring back the city's economically important second home market.

"I know they had to go through planning and zoning because of the square footage of the house is smaller than required, and I think we need to look at our ordinances to accommodate that type of construction," said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith.

"Hopefully, I've been the one to help facilitate that to happen," said Parson.

"I would like to look at and have looked into a tiny house village, maybe six or eight combined by a boardwalk on some lots down here off of Coleman Avenue," said Smith. "As long as they wouldn't devalue homes in neighborhoods around it, I think it would be a wonderful idea."

Smith says he's currently talking with a Florida developer who is interested in building a tiny house village in Waveland.

