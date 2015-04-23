Biloxi officials hopeful for high voter turnout Tuesday after strong absentee ballots

City officials said so far absentee voting has been strong, so they're hoping that's an indication of a high turnout on Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

With the special election to choose Biloxi's new mayor just days away, efforts are underway to make sure voters have the information they need when they go to the polls on Tuesday. The city is trying to do its part this week in creating a newsletter for voters.

Biloxi Municipal Clerk Stacy Thacker said there's a lot to do before voters head to the polls to choose the city's next mayor.

"Just getting the ballot bags ready, the supplies, the ballots. Stuff like that. Making sure everything is ready. The machines are done and ready to go," Thacker said.

Another part of getting residents ready to vote is making sure they know where to vote. That's why Biloxi residents found something from the city this week when they opened their mailboxes.

"With it being a special election, people really weren't prepared for an election this year as far as a municipal election," said Thacker. "A lot of people vote in different precincts for the county, federal and state election than they do in the municipal election, so we really wanted to get a mail-out to the citizens. If they had any questions as far as where they vote, it's in the mail-out. There's numbers in there they can call. We can check them in the computer. So, it's just kind of an informational thing to get people prepared for Tuesday."

With the city about to choose its first new mayor in decades, some voters are doing their homework to see which candidate has the qualities that matter most to them.

"I've just been reading everything in the paper and listening to the ads and just trying to form my own opinion," said Sue McClure, Biloxi voter.

"I watch their ads on TV, and I also read the newspaper," said Betty Toland, Biloxi voter. "Every day they show a new candidate, and I read their qualifications, and I read what they are going to do for Biloxi."

City officials said so far absentee voting has been strong, so they're hoping that's an indication of a high turnout on Tuesday. People can vote by absentee from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Biloxi City Hall.

Copyright 2015