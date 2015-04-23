Biloxi officials hopeful for high voter turnout Tuesday after st - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi officials hopeful for high voter turnout Tuesday after strong absentee ballots

City officials said so far absentee voting has been strong, so they're hoping that's an indication of a high turnout on Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX) City officials said so far absentee voting has been strong, so they're hoping that's an indication of a high turnout on Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

With the special election to choose Biloxi's new mayor just days away, efforts are underway to make sure voters have the information they need when they go to the polls on Tuesday. The city is trying to do its part this week in creating a newsletter for voters.

Biloxi Municipal Clerk Stacy Thacker said there's a lot to do before voters head to the polls to choose the city's next mayor.

"Just getting the ballot bags ready, the supplies, the ballots. Stuff like that. Making sure everything is ready. The machines are done and ready to go," Thacker said.

Another part of getting residents ready to vote is making sure they know where to vote. That's why Biloxi residents found something from the city this week when they opened their mailboxes.

"With it being a special election, people really weren't prepared for an election this year as far as a municipal election," said Thacker. "A lot of people vote in different precincts for the county, federal and state election than they do in the municipal election, so we really wanted to get a mail-out to the citizens. If they had any questions as far as where they vote, it's in the mail-out. There's numbers in there they can call. We can check them in the computer. So, it's just kind of an informational thing to get people prepared for Tuesday."

With the city about to choose its first new mayor in decades, some voters are doing their homework to see which candidate has the qualities that matter most to them.

"I've just been reading everything in the paper and listening to the ads and just trying to form my own opinion," said Sue McClure, Biloxi voter.

"I watch their ads on TV, and I also read the newspaper," said Betty Toland, Biloxi voter. "Every day they show a new candidate, and I read their qualifications, and I read what they are going to do for Biloxi."

City officials said so far absentee voting has been strong, so they're hoping that's an indication of a high turnout on Tuesday. People can vote by absentee from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Biloxi City Hall.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly