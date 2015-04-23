Lt. Gov. Reeves tours under-construction Jackson County jail

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Board of Supervisors received a visit from Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves Thursday.Lt. Gov. Reeves and community leaders took a tour of the new Jackson County Adult Detention Center that is currently under construction. The new center is more than a decade in the making, and has a price tag of $27.6 million. Construction work at the jail was delayed by more than 50 days due to weather.Officials estimate the new ADC will be up and running in September.

