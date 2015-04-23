Governor vetoes bill to restructure Coast Coliseum Commission

Governor Phil Bryant had his veto stamp working this week. The governor vetoed four bills Thursday afternoon, including one that affects the Coast Coliseum.

Senate Bill 2269 would have given more control of the Coliseum to local officials. The bill revises the composition of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Commission effective January 1, 2016, by allowing each member of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to make one appointment, and providing two addition members from each judicial district in the county.

The Governor said he has no objections to the changes to the commission, but does not agree with the language in the bill that decreased transparency requirements related to coliseum contracts.

We've reached out to Coliseum Director Bill Holmes for comment, but have not heard back from him at this time.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.