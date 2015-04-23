Biloxi mayoral candidates speak directly to voters at forum - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi mayoral candidates speak directly to voters at forum

Biloxi residents got a chance Thursday night to hear from the men and women who want to be the city's next mayor. (Photo source: WLOX) Biloxi residents got a chance Thursday night to hear from the men and women who want to be the city's next mayor. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi residents got a chance Thursday night to hear from the men and women who want to be the city's next mayor. All ten candidates took part in a mayoral candidate forum at the Biloxi Civic Center. Many of you watched a live stream of the event on WLOX.com

The Biloxi Chamber of Commerce and the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Coast Young Professions to host the event, which was free to the public. After each candidate addressed the crowd, they spent time meeting with voters one on one. 

Biloxi's special election will be held Tuesday, April 28. To become mayor, a candidate must get at least 50 percent plus one vote in that election. Otherwise, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff.

The special election became necessary when A.J. Holloway resigned in the middle of his sixth term as Biloxi mayor.

