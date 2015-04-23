New museum a big hit with Coast school kids

The boats, lots and lots of boats, are a big draw for students like Justin Ussery. (Photo source: WLOX)

Thousands have toured the museum since it first opened last August. (Photo source: WLOX)

Third graders from D'Iberville Elementary School step off the bus, and the first thing they see is a miniature submarine. They are impressed.

About half of the 80 children then learn about an ancient skill; throwing a cast net. The other half begin the tour. This is pretty neat stuff for student Shaliyah Patterson.

“I like that they used stuff from the 1900s or in the older days to come here to make it interesting,” said Shaliyah.

The boats, lots and lots of boats, are a big draw for students like Justin Ussery.

“Actually, the U.S.S. Biloxi and some other boats had a lot of pieces inside them,” Justin explained.

Thursday's lesson plan stimulated young minds. Just ask student Kaitlyn Shivers.

“I like that they had a lot of information on hurricanes. I actually got to learn more about how they catch oysters and shrimp,” said Kaitlyn.

While most of the schoolchildren enjoy the day away from the school, learning about our ties to the sea past, there's also a certain wow factor for them about this museum. Listen to Nehemiah Howard.

“I learned about the U.S.S. Biloxi and that it was built in the 1960s,” said Nehemiah.

For the tour guide, the youngsters soak in everything and then want more. Ashley Davis is the outreach program coordinator for the museum.

“They come up with a lot of different questions and a lot of very good questions, because they are so interested in some of the things here that we have to offer,” Davis said.

Those offerings will make sure that the Coast's rich maritime history will live on for decades to come.

Here's an example of how popular the museum has become for Coast schools. There have been tours there every day last week and every day this week as well.

