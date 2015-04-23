2015 saltwater tournament season opens with Gorenflo's Cobia Shootout

The 2015 competitive saltwater tournament fishing season opens Saturday with the 29th annual Gorenflo's Cobia One Day Shootout at the Point Cadet Marina. (Photo source: WLOX)

The 2015 competitive saltwater tournament fishing season opens Saturday with the 29th annual Gorenflo's Cobia One Day Shootout at the Point Cadet Marina.

A mandatory captains meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Gorenflo's Tackle and Marina Store, located near the fuel dock inside Point Cadet.

The entry fee is $200 per boat, and the cash payout for first and second place will be based on a 60-to-40 split off entry fees.

Weigh scales will be open Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the winners being determined by an aggregate weight of the three heaviest fish.

Cobia are in the middle of their annual migration from the Florida Keys to the mouth of the Mississippi River to spawn. Top fishing areas during the migration are the barrier islands of Petit Bois, Horn and East Ship Island.

“We are expecting 40 to 50 boats as we open the saltwater tournament season,” tournament Director Danny Pitalo said. “The fish are here, too. We've had reports of fish being caught on the sandbars at Horn Island and down Chandeleur (Island). We will even have some boats that will cross the Mississippi River and fish off Grand Isle, LA. I expect to see some good fish.”

The main cobia tournament is set for May 2 and May 3. For more information, call Gorenflo's, at 228-432-7387.

