AL investigators identify remains as Gulfport woman missing since 1973

Authorities in Alabama have just released new details in a cold case dating back to 1973. Spencer Walker, District Attorney for Choctaw, Clarke and Washington Counties, said remains found in Choctaw County in 1974 have been positively identified as Delores Diane Gonzales.

Gonzales was reported missing out of Gulfport on June 23, 1973. She was 17-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Walker said the remains were found on February 7, 1974, with two gunshot wounds to the head. Detectives say Gonzales' late husband, Robert Lane Gonzales, moved to the Florida Panhandle shortly after her disappearance. Gulfport police say Robert killed Delores.

Walker said the break in the case came when investigators were clearing some clutter out of their old offices. He said detectives discovered DNA evidence and then contacted Gulfport police in hopes of locating some family members. DNA swabs taken from family members came up with a match.

Authorities are holding a press conference in Choctaw County on Friday at 1 p.m. We will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

