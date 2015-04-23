Hancock High students help build playhouse for charity raffle

All proceeds from Raising the Roof will go to benefit CASA of Hancock County. (Photo source: WLOX)

Members of the 2014-2015 Hancock County Leadership Class have partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hancock County (CASA) in an effort to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care. Through a community service project, one lucky family will get the chance to bring in summer with a new playhouse.

Leadership Hancock County has enlisted the support of the Hancock County Career and Technical Center from Hancock High School to design and construct the playhouse they're currently putting the finishing touches on.

"It involves what the kids are learning here, and they can actually get to see something that they're doing to help the community," instructor David Ladner explained.

Right now, CASA of Hancock County is serving 40 percent of children in foster care, and the leadership class has depended on these students to bring more awareness and help children in the community.

The class is building this playhouse to raffle off during their Raise the Roof campaign. It's something the students are happy to be able to experience and be a part of.

"It feels great. There's no better feeling, and it doesn't get better than that. You have to give 110 percent every time you come in here, no doubt about it," senior student Kyle Barlow said.

"The anticipation starts to get you, and you're like, 'Oh my God. When is it going to be done?' Then, when you see it being painted and you see the roof being put on, then you're like, 'OK, this is almost done. We did this,'" sophomore student Kailyn Arceneaux said. "It's a really good feeling."

With a few weeks of work almost complete, the students hope that even through their efforts, more will get involved with this unique community service project.

"We're trying to teach kids to be productive citizens one day, and it makes you feel great. That's what it's all about," Ladner said.

All proceeds from Raising the Roof will go to benefit CASA of Hancock County. These proceeds will enable the organization to recruit, train and support a diverse group of volunteers who will advocate on behalf of the abused and neglected children in Hancock County.

You can purchase Raising the Roof raffle tickets online for $5 each or five for $20 at: https://rafflecreator.com/pages/4854/casa. The winner of the special playhouse will be drawn Saturday, May 9, at the Ground Zero Museum in Waveland off Coleman Avenue.

Major sponsors of the group are SouthGroup Insurance, 84 Lumber and Klumb Lumber.

