Free event helps prepare little ones for kindergarten

By Meggan Gray, News Anchor
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Many five year olds starting kindergarten this fall, have never stepped foot inside a classroom. For those students, it can be quite an adjustment.

That's why tonight, the city of Biloxi, Biloxi Public Schools, IP Casino, and Biloxi's Excel by 5 are hosting a "Countdown to Readiness" fair. It will give little ones a chance to see what it's like to go through a cafeteria line, even board a school bus. 

There will also be fun activities to review children's knowledge of numbers, letters, shapes and colors.

The countdown to readiness fair is free. It's Thursday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Lopez School located at 140 St. John Avenue in Biloxi. You are not required to stay both hours. Spanish and Vietnamese translators will be available.

Participating schools are Cedar Lake Christian Academy, Our Lady of Fatima, Gorenflo, Jeff Davis, Nativity BVM, North Bay and Popp's Ferry.

For more information, call (228) 297-6808 for more information.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

