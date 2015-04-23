Public meeting tonight on clean up of the CFI site - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Public meeting tonight on clean up of the CFI site

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Environmental Protection Agency, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental quality are looking for public input on the cleanup process on a plant that closed more that 20 years ago.

The Cavenham Forest Industries facility was a wood treating plant off Creosote Road in Gulfport, bordering Turkey creek, Bernard Bayou and Rippy Road-Airport Road. Officials say as a result of manufacturing, the property has soil and groundwater that are polluted by creosote, pentachlorophenol, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins and petroleum products, such as diesel fuel.

On Thursday members with the EPA, MDEQ and CFI will detail the progress made during the investigation and clean up. The meeting is open to the public and will be at Orange Grove Community Center at 11416 Dedeaux Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

