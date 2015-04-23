Semi and car collide on County Farm Rd. near I-10

One person had to be cut out of a car using the Jaws of Life after an accident on County Farm Road Thursday morning. It happened around 7am right by the on I-10 ramps. (Photo source: WLOX)

Traffic was backed up in the area while first responders worked to get to the victim. (Photo source: WLOX)

One person had to be cut out of a car using the Jaws of Life after an accident on County Farm Road Thursday morning. It happened around 7am right by the on I-10 ramps.

The accident involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Traffic was backed up in the area while first responders worked to get to the victim.

The road was clear and traffic flowing once again by 8am.

