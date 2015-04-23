HAPPENING TODAY: MS man accused of poisoning fiance's sweet tea; - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HAPPENING TODAY: MS man accused of poisoning fiance's sweet tea; few showers and thunderstorms expected today

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
A Mississippi man is accused of spiking his fiancee drink with rat poison. The charges he's now facing >> http://shout.lt/1n3N

A civil lawsuit is set to be filed today in Michael Brown's death >> http://shout.lt/1n3L

WLOX 24/7 Meteorologist Tommy Richards says we could see a few showers & thunderstorms today. He has details in his full forecast right now on Good Morning Mississippi. http://shout.lt/1n28

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

