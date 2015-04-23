High School baseball and softball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

High School baseball and softball scores

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Harrison Central Red Rebels closed out the regular season with a 5-1 win over Gulfport.  The Red Rebels under head coach Pat Olmi received a first-round bye in the Class 6A state playoffs after knocking off the Admirals 5-4 in 10 innings Tuesday night to win the Region 7-6A title.

Gulfport finished third in the Region 7-6A standings and will travel to Jim Hill Thursday night at 6 at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, game one of the best-of-three playoff series.

D'Iberville defeated Biloxi 6-3 Wednesday night.  In the loss Blake Johnson hit a solo home run for the Indians and the Biloxi crowd erupted when senior Jordan Dubrow got his first opportunity to bat and he responded with a double in the 7th inning.

Biloxi secured second place in the Region 8-6A standings after beating the Warriors 6-2 Wednesday.  The Indians entertain Brandon at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first game of a three-game playoff series.

The 3rd place Warriors will travel to Petal Thursday night at 6.  Ocean Springs received a first round bye after winning the Region 8-6A title.

St. Stanislaus, the Region 8-4A champs, open the best-of-three playoff series hosting Forrest County AHS Thursday night at 6.  Long Beach, the 3rd place team in the standings, travel to Brandon at 6 p.m. Thursday.

In the high school fast pitch softball ranks...Ocean Springs defeated D'Iberville 10-4, Biloxi over OLA 15-3, St. Patrick knocked-off St. Martin 11-7 and Harrison Central secured the Region 7-6A title with a 4-3 victory over Hancock.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly