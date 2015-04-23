High School baseball and softball scores

The Harrison Central Red Rebels closed out the regular season with a 5-1 win over Gulfport. The Red Rebels under head coach Pat Olmi received a first-round bye in the Class 6A state playoffs after knocking off the Admirals 5-4 in 10 innings Tuesday night to win the Region 7-6A title.



Gulfport finished third in the Region 7-6A standings and will travel to Jim Hill Thursday night at 6 at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, game one of the best-of-three playoff series.



D'Iberville defeated Biloxi 6-3 Wednesday night. In the loss Blake Johnson hit a solo home run for the Indians and the Biloxi crowd erupted when senior Jordan Dubrow got his first opportunity to bat and he responded with a double in the 7th inning.



Biloxi secured second place in the Region 8-6A standings after beating the Warriors 6-2 Wednesday. The Indians entertain Brandon at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first game of a three-game playoff series.



The 3rd place Warriors will travel to Petal Thursday night at 6. Ocean Springs received a first round bye after winning the Region 8-6A title.



St. Stanislaus, the Region 8-4A champs, open the best-of-three playoff series hosting Forrest County AHS Thursday night at 6. Long Beach, the 3rd place team in the standings, travel to Brandon at 6 p.m. Thursday.



In the high school fast pitch softball ranks...Ocean Springs defeated D'Iberville 10-4, Biloxi over OLA 15-3, St. Patrick knocked-off St. Martin 11-7 and Harrison Central secured the Region 7-6A title with a 4-3 victory over Hancock.



