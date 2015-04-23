Ribbon cutting highlights new growth at Long Beach Harbor

Just like others along the coast, the harbor was heavily damaged after Hurricanes Katrina and Isaac, but on now there's a new restaurant slated to open this May, there's also work underway to repair the harbor and provide more amenities.

The ribbon is now cut for a new seafood restaurant with an impressive panoramic view of the coast and the Mississippi Sound.

"I think we're the only restaurant around with where the entire bar is made up of oyster shells. You're coming here 31 feet off the ground. The view is spectacular. I think we're the only restaurant around where on Sundays we give 10 percent of all the money back to the community," said The Oyster Reef Club owner Jourdan Nicaud.

The new eatery highlights all the new improvements and future improvements at the harbor.

"It's a fantastic day. This place will be open as a destination location for the entire Gulf Coast," said Long Beach Ward 1 Alderman Gary Ponthieux.

"It signifies progress. It signifies the possibility of rebuilding the Mississippi Gulf Coast 10 years after Hurricane Katrina," said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves.

With 137 of the 212 boat slips filled, officials say it's going to take modernizing this harbor to get 100 percent of the slips filled.

"Right now, we have some problems with electrical for the boats with electricity and in order to compete with the other harbors Long Beach and modernize there's," said State Representative Richard Bennett.

Bennett says tidelands money paid for public piers, paving and landscaping at the harbor. This year alone the harbor received $400,000

to help better protect the harbor. County leaders say they are confident the restaurant will influence even more development in the area.

"It's like the reverse of dominos. When you put one domino up, the others come to. It's the same as business, as well as houses," said Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner.

The Oyster Reef Club offers oysters just about any way you want them, char grilled, rockefeller, and build your own, there's also, pork bellies, shrimp, catfish, tuna and much more.

The new restaurant opens May 13.

