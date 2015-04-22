Memphis beat Ole Miss 10-5 on Star Wars Night at Swayze Field

Ole Miss brought out their big bats Wednesday night. The Rebels banged out 12 hits but failed to light up the scoreboard on Star Wars Night in Oxford.



Sophomore Colby Bortles led the Rebels (21-21) with 3 hits in 4 trips to the plate. He belted two doubles, two RBI and scored a run.



Sam Smith (2-5) suffered the loss on the mound for Ole Miss. He was pulled after four innings. The Tigers had 13 hits and jumped out to a 3-nothing lead in the top of the first inning.



Memphis (27-12) added 5 runs in the fifth inning, helped by two Ole Miss errors.



Tucker Tubbs had three hits for the Tigers and smacked his 12 home run. Alex Gunn (5-0) posted the win, despite giving up five runs on six hits and two walks in five innings.



Ole Miss entertains Alabama beginning Friday in Oxford.



