Ashton Park Apartment residents seek ways to reduce crime

A private meeting for Ashton Park Apartment residents was held at their leasing office Wednesday night. This comes after a weekend shooting at the complex left a young man dead.

Our cameras were not allowed in that meeting, or even on the property of Ashton Park Apartments, but following the meeting, residents talked with our reporter about what was discussed.

"We talked about a lot of stuff. Protection, cameras, lights, the gate, fences being torn, and kids hanging out," said Sammie Gray

According to one resident, only about 20 people attended the meeting.

"I know it's going to take time, and people have to want it. I understand all of that, but I don't think that it's enough to move forward," said Marjorie Lee.

Some residents don't see how anything will be accomplished from the meeting with key people missing, like those from Ambling Management Group.

"The meeting was good. We were able to address our concerns, but I think it was lacking the responsibility of corporate management," said Lee.

While Lee is happy the meeting was called, she isn't sure there is much that can be done to fix the damage at this point.

"They are putting some things in place. As sad as it is, it's a little too late almost. I mean we still have children here that we can help protect, but it's still a little too late," said Lee.

According to residents, the management plans to have meetings with residents every month from this point on.

"“Everything was placed on the table today, everything was put in the open okay and so now it's their turn," said Gray.

Ella Holmes-Hines, who is the councilwoman for that ward, said she was not invited to attend the meeting, but plans to have her own off site meeting in hopes to learn more from residents about what the apartment complex is planning to do to help reduce crime.

