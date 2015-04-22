Biloxi Shuckers have a plan in place for season ticket holders

Everyone involved with MGM Park is doing everything humanly possible to complete the stadium so the Biloxi Shuckers can come home and play as many home games as possible during the 2015 season.



With the Shuckers expected to miss a number of home games, how does that affect Biloxi season ticket holders?



Shuckers general manager Buck Rogers says the team will do what they can in accommodating all season tickets holders.



"Fans are paying basically for half a season as a deposit, "stated Rogers. "We don't have an exact date and as we get closer to that date we'll let you know and we may owe you some money and we may owen you some extra tickets. You may owe us a few bucks in the end to even it out. Nobody loses money buying season tickets. Everybody basically is made whole with either extra tickets or applied to next year."



Scott Martens , Director of Minor League Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, says ..so far...Biloxi is quickly developing a winning reputation on the field.



He said, "I think it's going to be one of our better teams. We've got a lot of our top prospects here on the Double-A team in Biloxi. It got off to a good start and I look for good things to come down the road as the season progresses."



It will only get better once the Shuckers can play their home games in Biloxi.



