Pascagoula students go green for Earth Day

Students in Pascagoula celebrated Earth Day by planting seeds for a greener future. To make this day even more special, Chevron, the American Heart Society and the Pascagoula River Audubon Center provided the kids with valuable lessons on being good stewards of the environment.

Students at Cherokee Elementary spent Earth Day outside, enjoying their environment and developing their green thumbs. Chevron's Public and Government Affairs Manager, Alan Sudduth, and his team of volunteers, along with the American Heart Association, helped the kids get their hands dirty with an exercise about recycling and growing what they eat.

"All the kids were asked to bring a recycled material, something they would throw away, but instead of throwing it away, use it in a productive way, and that is for a pot to put a plant in," Sudduth said.

The kids planted all things healthy, everything from vegetables to berries.

"Look, I got tomato," one student said.

"I got a red pepper. They're good and hot," a student said about his plant.

"It's the idea of understanding where the vegetables come from. They just don't appear on the plate. They come from the ground. By letting the kids grow their own vegetables, they have a greater appreciation for those vegetables, where they come from and the value they have," said Sudduth.

The fun lessons didn't stop there. The Audubon Society also created a recycling game to teach students the value of reusing and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills.

"Kids can teach their parents how to recycle. As we demonstrated, you can take 75 percent of your trash and either recycle or compost it, and that reduces the volume by 75 percent," said Mark LaSalle.

Wednesday's hands-on activities and teachings have now inspired these young people to be good stewards of the Earth.

Cherokee Elementary also planted a garden in the school's backyard last fall. Teachers said some of the vegetables that are grown in the garden are eaten during lunch time.

