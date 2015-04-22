45th Earth Day observed at Infinity Science Center - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

45th Earth Day observed at Infinity Science Center

More than 60 nursery raised, native trees were given a permanent home to plant their roots on this Earth Day. (Photo source: WLOX) More than 60 nursery raised, native trees were given a permanent home to plant their roots on this Earth Day. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Instead of a planet in outer space, the focus at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County was on planet Earth. Volunteers from three organizations and government agencies teamed up for an environmental cleanup and beautification project on the grounds of Infinity.

More than 60 nursery raised, native trees were given a permanent home to plant their roots on this Earth Day. The trees are going in the ground on the grounds of the Infinity Science Center.

"It's the 45th anniversary of Earth Day, and we thought we'd do our part, plant some plants for the Infinity Science Center and the planet," said Jerry Binninger, with the EPA Gulf Of Mexico Program.

"Every year, it's an opportunity to give back to your community, make it safer, make it more green and make it a better place for people to enjoy the outdoors," said Allison Anderson, with the Hancock Chamber's Greenways and Scenic Byways Committee.

Twenty volunteers from the EPA's Gulf of Mexico Program, the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plains and the Hancock Chamber's Greenways and Scenic Byways Committee spent Wednesday planting trees and cleaning up the environment around Infinity and the nature trail that starts there.

"This is a mess," said one volunteer on cleanup duty.

You might be surprised at some of the trash volunteers picked up, including an old tire.

"Illegal dump sites are the things we don't want our visitors to encounter when they are walking on the trail," explained Anderson.

In all, more than 1,000 pounds of trash were picked up.

"I hope that people take Earth Day serious and go out and make a difference," Binninger said.

He says part of that is encouraging responsible environmental behavior every day.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

