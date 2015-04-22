Students learn 'Financial Cents' from Hancock Bank

Students at Bay-Waveland Middle School are more financially savvy after successfully completing Hancock Bank's 'Financial Cents' program. The computer based program teaches students all about finances and everything from managing money to avoiding debt.

Hancock Bank and the Washington D.C.-based Ever-Fi corporation launched a pilot program in the Bay-Waveland School District.

"It's one of the most impressive curriculums for financial literacy because of the interactive nature of it, and it allows you to get exposure than just balancing a check book."" said Michael Schloegel, with Hancock Bank.

School officials are excited about the learning opportunity for students.

"I think this is a great opportunity for them to learn the basics, because most of them will start working between the ages of 16 and 18," said the Principal Cherie Labat.

Officials chose to debut the 'Financial Cents' program in Hancock County, because it was the place Hancock Bank first made it's debut 116 years ago.

