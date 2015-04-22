Students learn 'Financial Cents' from Hancock Bank - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Students learn 'Financial Cents' from Hancock Bank

Students learn 'Financial Cents' from Hancock Bank (Photo Source: WLOX) Students learn 'Financial Cents' from Hancock Bank (Photo Source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Students at Bay-Waveland Middle School are more financially savvy after successfully completing Hancock Bank's 'Financial Cents' program. The computer based program teaches students all about finances and everything from managing money to avoiding debt. 

Hancock Bank and the Washington D.C.-based Ever-Fi corporation launched a pilot program in the Bay-Waveland School District.

"It's one of the most impressive curriculums for financial literacy because of the interactive nature of it, and it allows you to get exposure than just balancing a check book."" said Michael Schloegel, with Hancock Bank.

School officials are excited about the learning opportunity for students.

"I think this is a great opportunity for them to learn the basics, because most of them will start working between the ages of 16 and 18," said the Principal Cherie Labat.

Officials chose to debut the 'Financial Cents' program in Hancock County, because it was the place Hancock Bank first made it's debut 116 years ago.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly