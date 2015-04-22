Afroman unapologetic for punch; set to perform in Hattiesburg

Kress Live was packed Mardi Gras day, and hundreds witnessed Afroman's punch that has caused so much outrage. WLOX News spoke with some of the folks who saw the shocking attack as it happened, and caught the entire thing on video.

One week after making international headlines when he hit a woman at a Biloxi nightclub, Afroman is giving up on performing live. And in a long Facebook rant, he's blaming everyone from TMZ, the IRS and DEA, to the Missouri police for his troubles in life.

The woman who was on the receiving end of that devastating blow delivered by Afroman during a Biloxi concert is speaking out in an exclusive interview with WLOX. It has been one month since the Grammy nominated artist knocked the young lady off of her feet while performing on Fat Tuesday. Video of the attack was seen around the world.

Woman punched by Afroman on stage speaks out for the first time

Biloxi police said the victim made a citizen's arrest. She filed an affidavit against Afroman, and he was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. After paying $330 cash to bond out, he was released from jail. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Afroman is set to perform his first show in Mississippi since punching a fan on a Biloxi stage during Mardi Gras. And despite entering anger management, his posts on Facebook show a man who appears unapologetic for his actions that night.

"I didn't slap a fan," Afroman wrote on Facebook Wednesday, "I slapped a hater heckler that was trying to ruin my show for my real fans."

The musician will be in his hometown of Hattiesburg, performing at The Dollar BOX Showroom Saturday, April 25. According to the club's Facebook page, the show was scheduled before the incident in Biloxi, and before Afroman announced he was retiring from performing live.

"This show was booked /contracted long before the BS went down in Biloxi. We don't endorse punching ANYONE, neither does Joseph, he knows he screwed up. If you don't like this show, keep it to yourself," The Dollar BOX Showroom wrote on its Facebook page.

Afroman made international headlines when he hit a woman who wandered on stage in the middle of his performance at Kress Live. The knockout was captured on video, and quickly went viral. (See the original story here: http://shout.lt/WPgl)

The victim, Haley Byrd, said she suffered a concussion and several facial contusions. Her attorney said they were still considering civil action against the singer, pending the outcome of a court heading set for June 10 in Biloxi.

