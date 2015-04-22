MDEQ issues new water contact advisories

There are some new water contact advisories in South Mississippi from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

MDEQ issued contact advisories for Pass Christian West Beach from Fort Henry Avenue to Elliot Street, Long Beach from Oak Gardens East to Girard Avenue and Gulfport West Beach from Marie Avenue to the east end of Camp Avenue.

These are in addition to the advisories posted earlier this week in Gulfport, Biloxi and Ocean Springs.

The beach remains open in these areas. However, officials say there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in these areas.

Four advisories have been canceled. Those are in Biloxi from Debuys Road to Edgewater Avenue, from Travia Avenue to Iberville Drive, Dukate Street to Kuhn Street and in Ocean Springs from the Yacht Club to Jackson Avenue.

