Biloxi Shuckers beat Jacksonville 4-1 in a Wednesday afternoon game

The Biloxi Shuckers used another strong showing on the mound to lock down a victory on the road. Tyler Wagner(W, 3-0,1.59) gave up one run on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts in six innings to post his 3rd win of the season.



Wagner becomes the first three game winner in the Southern League this season and he carries an impressive 1.59 earned run average.



The Shuckers serving as the home team trailed 1-0 until the sixth inning. Biloxi plated 3 runs in the inning and added a fourth un in the bottom of the seventh.



Yadiel Rivera extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The 22-year-old infielder went 1 for 3 with a triple. Orlando Arcia has reached on-base in all 12 games this season. He went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run batted in.



Nick Ramirez, the 6-3, 225 pound first baseman had 1 hit in four trips to the plate, scored a run and had 1 RBI.



Mike strong relieved Wagner and gave up no hits in two innings with two walks and two strikeouts.



Jaye Chapman got his first save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. That was Chapman first save since the 2012 season.



Kenny Flores (L, 1-2, 4.11) suffered his second loss of the season. He gave up 3 runs on 5 hits.



The Shuckers and Suns clash 6:05 p.m. Thursday at The Baseball Grounds in Jacksonville.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

