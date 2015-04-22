National Park Service prepares for arrival of nesting birds on b - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

National Park Service prepares for arrival of nesting birds on barrier islands

It's a spring time ritual on the islands, as members of the National Park Service put up warning flags to keep people away from the tender nesting areas. (Photo source: WLOX) It's a spring time ritual on the islands, as members of the National Park Service put up warning flags to keep people away from the tender nesting areas. (Photo source: WLOX)
Meanwhile, on Horn Island, Mother Nature changes the make up every year. (Photo source: WLOX) Meanwhile, on Horn Island, Mother Nature changes the make up every year. (Photo source: WLOX)
MISSISSIPPI SOUND (WLOX) -

Spring has arrived on the Mississippi Barrier Islands, and so have protected nesting birds. It's a spring time ritual on the islands, as members of the National Park Service put up warning flags to keep people away from the tender nesting areas.

The warning flags are usually up for about three months, until the birds reach maturity and migrate away from the islands.

Meanwhile, on Horn Island, Mother Nature changes the make up every year. Some areas of the island shrink while others grow. New sandbars are formed, while others wash away.

One thing that appears to be different this year on Horn Island is that more vegetation seems to be growing on the western tip. That new growth should help to stabilize that portion of the island.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    •   
