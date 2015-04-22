WLOX Editorial: Glad research on the Gulf of Mexico is ongoing post BP spill

We know tuna, blue crab, oysters, sea turtles, dolphins and other species are affected. We can only hope these scientists will find that the Gulf continues to rebound from the contamination of 200 million gallons oil in 2010.
As the sea studies continue, we must also be vigilante in the oversight of all marine oil wells insuring against future possible oil disasters.
