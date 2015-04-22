WLOX Editorial: Glad research on the Gulf of Mexico is ongoing post BP spill

Five years after the BP Oil Spill in the Gulf of Mexico, we really don't know the long term effects on marine life. We are glad that research and monitoring by scientists like those at the Gulf Coast Research laboratory in Ocean Springs will continue for years to come.

We know tuna, blue crab, oysters, sea turtles, dolphins and other species are affected. We can only hope these scientists will find that the Gulf continues to rebound from the contamination of 200 million gallons oil in 2010.

As the sea studies continue, we must also be vigilante in the oversight of all marine oil wells insuring against future possible oil disasters.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com,

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

