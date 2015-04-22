WLOX Editorial: Police need your help to make our streets safe

Five people have been murdered in Gulfport this year. Police Chief Leonard Papania is fed up. And we hope the chief is not the only one who is fed up with the crime. Chief Papania says the violent crime is tied to a subculture with no regard for the law in certain areas of town. If the chief is right, then these can be dangerous times.

If you come face to face with someone who has little to no self-worth, how likely is he to see any value in your life. We should all work against any kind of criminal lifestyle, working with authorities to clear the streets of the criminal element. We must also work with those who want to build a better community through education and teaching morals and values.

The police cannot do it alone. They need the community's help to make our streets safe.

