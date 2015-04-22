Walmart opening new store on Pass Rd in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Walmart opening new store on Pass Rd in Gulfport

A site is being cleared on Pass Road in Gulfport for a new Walmart Neighborhood Grocery. (Photo source: WLOX) A site is being cleared on Pass Road in Gulfport for a new Walmart Neighborhood Grocery. (Photo source: WLOX)
The land is at the corner of Pass Road and Anniston Avenue, where Grate Grills once operated. (Photo source: WLOX) The land is at the corner of Pass Road and Anniston Avenue, where Grate Grills once operated. (Photo source: WLOX)
The neighborhood grocery stores are about a third of the size of a superstore. (Photo source: WLOX) The neighborhood grocery stores are about a third of the size of a superstore. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A site is being cleared on Pass Road in Gulfport for a new Walmart Neighborhood Grocery. The land is at the corner of Pass Road and Anniston Avenue, where Grate Grills once operated.

The Pass Road site will be the second Walmart Neighborhood grocery in Gulfport. The other store is on Highway 49, north of Dedeaux Road.

Several of these smaller stores have been popping up along the coast, strategically placed near other, larger markets to relieve sale stress. The neighborhood groceries are about a third of the size of a superstore.

