Kremer Bridge reopens after police successfully talk man down

Gulfport police say the Kremer Bridge on Cowan Road has reopened after negotiators successfully talked a man down from the bridge's edge.

Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said police responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. He said a white male appeared to have a rope tied around his neck tethering him to the bridge.

Traffic near the bridge was shut down in both directions while police negotiated with the man.

McDaniel said the man was taken to the hospital by AMR.

