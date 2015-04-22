D'Iberville Police Dept. to start Citizen's Police Academy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville Police Dept. to start Citizen's Police Academy

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
The D'Iberville Police Dept. is now accepting applications for its Citizen's Police Academy. (Photo Source: D'Iberville Police Dept.) The D'Iberville Police Dept. is now accepting applications for its Citizen's Police Academy. (Photo Source: D'Iberville Police Dept.)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The D'Iberville Police Department is starting a Citizen's Police Academy.

Police Chief Wayne Payne said the academy will focus on improving communication between citizens and police with education on how law enforcement serves the community. 

"The intent is to help create more informed citizens, debunk myths about law enforcement, and open the lines of communication between civilians and officers," wrote Payne in a press release.

Citizens will be exposed to many aspects of law enforcement through a series of officer-led lessons and activities.

If you are interested in applying for the academy, you must live, work, or worship in D'Iberville. You must also be at least 18 years old and agree to a law enforcement background check. 

Chief Payne invites everyone to attend. The first session begins April 30th. 

For more information on the Citizen's Police Academy, contact Lt. Shannon Nobles or Fran Hall at (228) 396-4252.

