Events celebrating Earth Day in South Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Wednesday, April 22 is Earth Day. It's a chance to show how important the environment is for you. People across the coast will join people worldwide by spending their day raising environmental awareness.

Volunteers will be cleaning up Deer Island. If you want to join you should arrive at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor by 7:30 a.m. Once there, people will spend the day picking up debris. The clean up will last until 3 p.m. The event is part of Mississippi Power's Renew Our Rivers Program.

People will also celebrate at the Infinity Science Center. Volunteers will plant 60 trees and pick up trash along the Possum Walk Trail. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Kids can also get involved. There will be a free "I Love My Playground" Party at the Disability Connection Community Playground at the Bruce Ladner Memorial Park. Children can help plant something green, do an art project, and of course, play, all a part of an Earth Day celebration. The fun begins at 10 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m.

Tonight, people will gather in Gulfport for an annual Earth Day tradition. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a walk at Ken Combs Pier to memorialize the lives of loved ones lost. You are asked to bring can goods to help benefit Feed My Sheep.

