Harrison Central and Biloxi get important wins before Thursday's baseball playoffs

Harrison Central captured the Region 7-6A baseball title Tuesday night in a thrilling 5-4 ten inning win over Gulfport on the Admirals home field.



In the top of the tenth-inning, Dillon Morgan broke a 4-4 tie with a RBI single that proved to be the game winner.



The Red Rebels can sit back and relax, receiving a first round bye.



With the loss, Gulfport is the number 3 seed behind Harrison Central and Hattiesburg in the region standings.



The Admirals will face Jim Hill beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson in the best-of-three playoff series.



Biloxi pitcher Mason Berkowitz tossed a complete game and gave up only four hits helping pitch the Indians past D'Iberville 6-2 Tuesday night at Biloxi.



The win secured second-place behind Ocean Springs in the Region 8-6A standings and the Indians will entertain Brandon Thursday night in the first round of the Class 6A baseball playoffs.



D'Iberville will have to travel to Petal on Thursday.



In high school softball St. Martin beat D'Iberville 14-1 in five innings to capture the Region 7-6A title. Harrison Central beat East Central 7-2. Biloxi over Ocean Springs 3-2 and Poplarville defeated Vancleave 10-4.



