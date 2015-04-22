Southern Miss, Ole Miss & LSU all got under the win column Tuesday

Southern Miss (22-14-1) used a couple of big innings to knock-off UL-Monroe 9-3 Tuesday night in a non-conference game in Hattiesburg.



The Golden Eagles exploded for four runs in the sixth inning and five runs in the eighth to pull away from the Warhawks (20-20).



Southern Miss used six pitchers in the game and Connor O'Brien got the win, his first of the season. He allowed a run on a hit with a walk in 1 2/3 innings.



Ole Miss ripped Central Arkansas pitching in Oxford and piled up a dominating 18-4 victory. That is the most runs scored by the Rebels this season.



Ole Miss plated 14 runs in the first two innings.



How dominate were the Rebels? Every Ole Miss starting player got at least a hit, scored a run and got one RBI. It might be the first time in Ole Miss baseball history that achievement was accomplished. That's according to the school archives.



Sophomore J.B. Woodman had a career-best four hits and four runs. Freshman Will Golsan tied his career high with his fourth three-hit performance at the plate.



Mitchel Babb (2-0) rang up a victory in his first career start. In four innings, he gave up three runs (one earned) gave up seven hits and a pair of walks.



Ole Miss (21-20) is back on the diamond 6:30 p.m. Wednesday hosting Memphis at Swayze Field.



Top-ranked LSU (35-6) took advantage of poorly played defense (4 errors) by Tulane (24-16) to beat the Green Wave 6-0 in Baton Rouge.



LSU pitching kept the Tulane bats silent as a combination of Tiger pitchers held the Green Wave to one hit.



Austin Bain (1-1) secure the win for LSU. He was one of nine pitchers to see action for LSU.



