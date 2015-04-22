Biloxi Shuckers split a double-header with the Jacksonville Suns on Tuesday

Brook Hall retired 18 of 20 batters he faced and gave up one hit in six inning to post his second win of the season against no losses. Reliever Tanner Poppe and Hall combined for the first one-hit shutout in Shuckers franchise history.



The Biloxi pitchers retired 21 of 23 Suns batters and not one Jacksonville player was able to reach second base.



Hall not only pitched a gem, he helped his own cause with his first career home run in the second inning off losing pitcher Trevor Williams (0-1).



Orlando Arcia was 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored. He extended his on-base streak to 10 games.



Biloxi dropped game two to the Suns by the score of 5-2.



The Shuckers scored two runs in the first inning on a single by Yadiel Rivera and a single off the bat of Michael Reed. Rivera extended his hitting streak to a Southern League-leading nine games while Arcia stretched his on-base streak to 11 games.



Biloxi pitcher Jacoby Barnes suffered his second loss of the season. He struck off five batters in five innings, allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks.



Starting pitcher Chipper Smith of the Suns improved to 2-0. In five innings he gave up five hits with six strikeouts and struck out three of the last four Shuckers batters he faced.



The Shuckers (6-5) will go with Right-handed pitcher Tyler Wagner (2-0, 1.64) tomorrow facing Suns right-hander Kendrys Flores (1-1, 3.60).



Game 3 of the five-game series is slated for 12:05 in the afternoon.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.