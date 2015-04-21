St. Martin claims the Region 8-6A Fast Pitch Softball title with 14-1 win over D'Iberville

On a cool night in D'Iberville, the St. Martin Lady Yellow Jackets bats were red-hot. St. Martin didn't catch fire until there were two outs in the top of the first inning.



Following a walk and a couple of hit batters, Keelee Ladnier stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. Ladnier ripped the ball to the wall in left field for a double that cleared the bases and propelled St. Martin to a 3-0 lead. Ladnier would drive home 5 RBI's before play was halted after 5 innings.



Sheyen Wilson delivered an RBI single that plated Ladnier and the Lady Jackets led 4-0.



Still in the top of the first, St. Martin loaded the bases for a second time in the inning. Katelyn Gruich would display awesome power at the plate. The 5-10 junior belted a long fly ball that sailed 250 feet over the left field fence for a grand slam home run. Before the night was over, Gruich had 8 RBI's.



Rebecca Anderson posted her 10th win of the season against no defeats. Coach David Price pulled Anderson from the game after the first inning with St. Martin leading 8-0 and Raven Beebe pitched the rest of the way.



The 14-1 victory secured the Region 8-6A fast pitch softball title for the 14-3-1 Lady Jackets who improved to 5-0 in the region standings.



