St. Martin claims the Region 8-6A Fast Pitch Softball title with - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Martin claims the Region 8-6A Fast Pitch Softball title with 14-1 win over D'Iberville

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - On a cool night in D'Iberville, the St. Martin Lady Yellow Jackets bats were red-hot.  St. Martin didn't catch fire until there were two outs in the top of the first inning.

Following a walk and a couple of hit batters, Keelee Ladnier stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded.  Ladnier ripped the ball to the wall in left field for a double that cleared the bases and propelled St. Martin to a 3-0 lead.  Ladnier would drive home 5 RBI's before play was halted after 5 innings.

Sheyen Wilson delivered an RBI single that plated Ladnier and the Lady Jackets led 4-0.

Still in the top of the first, St. Martin loaded the bases for a second time in the inning.  Katelyn Gruich would display awesome power at the plate.  The 5-10 junior belted a long fly ball that sailed 250 feet over the left field fence for a grand slam home run.  Before the night was over, Gruich had 8 RBI's. 

Rebecca Anderson posted her 10th win of the season against no defeats.  Coach David Price pulled Anderson from the game after the first inning with St. Martin leading 8-0 and Raven Beebe pitched the rest of the way.

The 14-1 victory secured the Region 8-6A fast pitch softball title for the 14-3-1 Lady Jackets who improved to 5-0 in the region standings.

  Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

  Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

  Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
