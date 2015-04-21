Harrison Central football coach Casey Cain wants to build men of character

The Harrison Central Red Rebels field house has a new head football coach calling the shots.On Tuesday afternoon around 2, under sunny skies... Casey Cain met with his Red Rebel players and assistant coaches in the stadium stands.Cain brings 18 years of experience to Lyman, having served as defensive coordinator at Oak Grove High School. The Warriors are consistent Class 6A state championship contenders.So what goal has he set for Harrison Central?"My number one goal here, A.J., is just win, "stated Cain. "I want the kids to win on the field. I want them to win in the classroom and I want them to win every drill that we do. Basically try to be better everyday and just be great men of character."Cain comes from a wide-open spread offensive attack and he says he will bring spread offensive formations to Harrison Central.He said, "Spread-type schemes. Whether or not we use one back, two backs, multiple tight ends or no tight ends. Basically we're going to start from there and move on."Cain says two coaches have been big influences on his coaching style... Tim Hatten the former head coach at Pearl River Community College and Nevill Barr the head coach at Oak Grove."Nevill Barr, "Cain said. "I think he's one of the best head coaches in the whole state and he let's his coaches coach. He loves his players and he knows the value of trusting . Once you get the kids trust, they're do anything for you. I don't believe there is another team out there that plays harder every week and week out than his guys."Casey Cain is determined to bring a winning attitude, an attitude that brings winning results to Harrison Central.





Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.



