Saints regular season schedule released

Preseason

Regular Season

The New Orleans Saints released the team's regular season schedule Tuesday night, and the Black and Gold will play three prime time games, including one against NFC South rival Atlanta.The Saints will open up on the road in Arizona on Sept. 13. That game will be shown at 3:05 p.m. on WLOX ABC.The team will play its first prime-time game of the season in a Sunday night showdown on Oct. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.The team's first division game is against Tampa Bay in a Week 2 contest on September 20.The team's second prime time game is against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 15. In the third and final prime time regular season game, the Detroit Lions will come to town on December 21. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.Here is the entire 2014-15 Saints schedule:Aug. 13 at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m., WLOX ABC / RaycomAug. 22 New England, TBD, WLOX ABC / RaycomAug. 30 Houston, 3 p.m., FOXSep. 3 at Green Bay, 6 p.m., WLOX ABC / RaycomSept. 13 at Arizona, 3:05 p.m., FOXSept. 20 Tampa Bay, noon, FOXSept. 27 at Carolina, noon, FOXOct. 4 Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBCOct. 11 at Philadelphia, noon, FOXOct. 15 Atlanta, 7:25 p.m. CBSOct. 25 at Indianapolis, noon, FOXNov. 1 New York Giants, noon. FOXNov. 8 Tennessee, noon, CBSNov. 15 at Washington, noon, FOXNov. 22 BYE WEEKNov. 29 at Houston, noon, FOXDec. 6 Carolina, noon, FOXDec. 13 at Tampa Bay, noon, FOXDec. 21 Detroit, 7:30 p.m., ESPNDec. 27 Jacksonville, noon, CBSJan. 3 at Atlanta, noon, FOXThe Saints and Raycom Media announced a partnership earlier this year that would allow eight of the company's stations to carry the team's preseason games. The NFL preseason kicks off Aug. 13.