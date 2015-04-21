Hancock Co. Chamber honors high school seniors

The Hancock County Chamber hosted an appreciation breakfast for more than 500 seniors. (Photo Source: WLOX)

High school seniors across Hancock County enjoyed a tasty treat Tuesday morning. The Hancock County Chamber hosted an appreciation breakfast for more than 500 seniors.

The students represented Bay High, Hancock High, Our Lady Academy and St. Stanislaus. All the high schools teamed up to prepare and serve the food.

City and county leaders and representatives from Mississippi's congressional delegation came to congratulate the seniors. The students also heard success stories from Bay area residents.

"It's one of the most inspiring programs that I believe the chamber sponsors every year, is to let our high school seniors know how important they are to our future," said Hancock County Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams. "We want our seniors to know they can make a living here and have a quality life right here in their own hometown."

The event was also an opportunity to encourage the students to register to vote.

