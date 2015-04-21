Walmart employee accused of embezzling more than $8K - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Walmart employee accused of embezzling more than $8K

Scorpio William Normand (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department ) Scorpio William Normand (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department )
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi Walmart employee was arrested Tuesday, accused of embezzling more than $8,800 from the store on CT Switzer Drive. That's according to investigators with the Biloxi Police Department.

Investigator Grandver Everett said Walmart loss prevention officers reported the crime on Tuesday. After reviewing security tapes, investigators say Scorpio William Normand, 27, is responsible for embezzling $8,824.64.

Police say Normand was selling store merchandise and keeping the money. Everett said he was also altering prices and giving away items for free.

A Harrison County judge set Normand's bond at $5,000.

Everett said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the alleged embezzlement, please call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

