CMR certifies two new state record fish caught by Biloxi fishermen

Samuel Sandoz of Biloxi broke the state record for Tilefish. (Photo source: DMR)

The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources certified two new state fishing records at its meeting Tuesday. Both records were set using conventional tackle.

CMR officials say Samuel Sandoz, of Biloxi, broke the record for Tilefish with his April 3, catch. His 18-pound, 4.17-ounce Tilefish crushed the previous record of 14-pounds, 8-ounces set in 2011.

Jason Jones, of Biloxi, set a new state record for Lionfish with his 1-pound, 11.20-ounce fish he caught on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.