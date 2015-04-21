Gulfport business owner sworn in as CMR member

Ron Harmon, left, is sworn in Tuesday as a commissioner on the Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources by Lucille Morgan, CSR. (Photo source: DMR)

A Gulfport business owner was sworn in as the newest member of the Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources on Tuesday. Ron Harmon will represent the charter boat industry on the commission.

Harmon was appointed to the post by Gov. Phil Bryant and was confirmed by the state senate last month.

Harmon has operated Captain Ron's Charters, LLC since 1989, and he has served as supervisor for the Harrison County Sheriff's Department‘s marine unit since 2008.

Harmon will replace Jimmy Taylor, whose term expired last June.

