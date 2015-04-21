4th Annual WLOX Senior Fair draws a big crowd

This year, those tables were set up for more than 50 vendors. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Civic Center was packed with people gaining valuable information Tuesday during the fourth annual WLOX Senior Fair. The entertaining and informative event drew seniors from all over the Coast.

"It's our part of showing the community that we care," said WLOX's Jim Tabor.

The event brings businesses and organizations from all across the Coast together under one roof. These vendors range anywhere from furniture stores to wealth management and everything in between.

"We just keep growing and growing and having to add more tables," said Tabor.

This year, those tables were set up for more than 50 vendors. With that kind of turnout, the people here could essentially find everything they were looking for, and then some.

"It's very good. Very informative," said Barbara Newman.

She was trying to visit as many booths as possible, because she said you never know what you might need in the future.

For Gerald Robertson, it was all about the ease of access. Usually, he would have to drive all over town to get this information.

"That's what's convenient. It's all in one place," said Robertson.

It also makes a good way to catch up with old buddies. Robertson said the social aspect of the day is something he looks forward to every year. His friend, Roy Davis, looks forward to the window shopping.

"It's fun to come over here and see what's new," said Davis.

For Davis, the WLOX Senior Fair is just another way to celebrate life and prepare for the future.

"Being old is not as bad as people claim it to be. It's what you make out of it," Davis said.

The Golden Sponsors for this year's senior fair were Humana, Roberts Wealth Management and Lakeview Nursing.

