Pascagoula's 4th annual Flagship Ride

Get your gear ready and bike for a great cause. Pascagoula Parks & Recreation will host the 4th Annual Flagship Ride on Saturday, May 2nd at 9:30 am.

The Flagship Ride is a fundraising bike ride. It's free to participate, but donations are encouraged. All donations collected through registration will be put toward the purchase of bicycle safety signage.

The Flagship Ride is open to all ages, and will feature multiple routes of either 5, 10, or 20 miles, as well as a children's fun ride along the Katrina Trail in Beach Park.

Cyclers will be able to enjoy refreshments by Crazy B's Coffee and Confections afterward.

Cyclers may register onsite at Beach Park beginning at 8:30 am, and are encouraged to wear their helmets. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m.

For more information call 228-938-2356.

