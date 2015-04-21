Fans won't stop licking Devin Booker's car - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fans won't stop licking Devin Booker's car

Fans won't stop licking Devin Booker's car

It is an odd trend, but it is catching on. Females are taking pictures of themselves licking former Kentucky Wildcat and Moss Point High Graduate Devin Booker's car. (Photo source: Twitter) It is an odd trend, but it is catching on. Females are taking pictures of themselves licking former Kentucky Wildcat and Moss Point High Graduate Devin Booker's car. (Photo source: Twitter)
(Photo source: Twitter) (Photo source: Twitter)
(Photo source: Twitter) (Photo source: Twitter)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

It is an odd trend, but it is catching on. Females are taking pictures of themselves licking former Kentucky Wildcat and Moss Point High Graduate Devin Booker's car.

It all started during an interview on Kentucky Sports Radio when Booker revealed that a fan once licked his car in the parking lot, while he was at an autograph signing. And just like that, a new trend began with fans posting the photos on social media. Some of the females even edited pictures to make it look like they are licking Booker's car.

Booker graduated from Moss Point High School in 2013, and went on to play for the University of Kentucky. Earlier this month, he announced he will enter the NBA draft.

Booker remains the "all time" leading scorer for Moss Point High, with a career 2,518 points.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly