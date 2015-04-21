Fans won't stop licking Devin Booker's car

It is an odd trend, but it is catching on. Females are taking pictures of themselves licking former Kentucky Wildcat and Moss Point High Graduate Devin Booker's car. (Photo source: Twitter)

It is an odd trend, but it is catching on. Females are taking pictures of themselves licking former Kentucky Wildcat and Moss Point High Graduate Devin Booker's car.

It all started during an interview on Kentucky Sports Radio when Booker revealed that a fan once licked his car in the parking lot, while he was at an autograph signing. And just like that, a new trend began with fans posting the photos on social media. Some of the females even edited pictures to make it look like they are licking Booker's car.

Booker graduated from Moss Point High School in 2013, and went on to play for the University of Kentucky. Earlier this month, he announced he will enter the NBA draft.

Booker remains the "all time" leading scorer for Moss Point High, with a career 2,518 points.

