City of Biloxi to get status report on MGM Park

The Biloxi City Council will get a status report Tuesday on how construction is going at MGM Park.

Tuesday's council meeting comes just hours before the Biloxi Shuckers are set to play their first home game. That game against the Jacksonville Suns is being played in Florida. Monday's game was rained out.

Because MGM Park is still under construction, the city of Biloxi will pay its first $10,000 fine to the team.

Council members say they expect the team to miss about 25 home games. The $10,000 penalty is expected to stay in place until May 31.

WLOX News will be at Tuesday's Biloxi council meeting and will have the very latest on how construction at MGM Park is progressing on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

